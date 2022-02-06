Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $325.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

