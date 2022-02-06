WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.
Shares of WEC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.