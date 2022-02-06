WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

