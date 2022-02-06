Wedbush Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $26.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $24.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,800.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $36.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $122.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $144.26 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,865.86 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,823.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2,818.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

