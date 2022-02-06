WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Shares Up 1.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.20. 49,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get WEED alerts:

About WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.