WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Shares Up 1.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.20. 49,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
About WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)
