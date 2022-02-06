Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weibo were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 29.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

