Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Position Increased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of WBT remained flat at $$23.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 665,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.