Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

