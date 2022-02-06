Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $46.21. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 2,411 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.
In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.
About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)
Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.
