Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $46.21. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 2,411 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

