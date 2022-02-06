Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.55.

WAL opened at $97.91 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

