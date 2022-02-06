Western Standard LLC Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 15.6% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 80.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,508,000 after buying an additional 960,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $102,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. 1,590,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,337. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.