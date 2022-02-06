Western Standard LLC Purchases 94,308 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Western Standard LLC increased its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,308 shares during the period. FTS International comprises approximately 2.7% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in FTS International were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FTS International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of FTSI remained flat at $$26.38 during midday trading on Friday. 33,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. FTS International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.