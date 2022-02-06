William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

EMR opened at $95.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.