WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $15.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 421,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Equities analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

