Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.