Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $94.02 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $356,627 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

