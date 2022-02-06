Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 576,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 106.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

