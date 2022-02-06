World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $188.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.87. World Acceptance has a one year low of $118.83 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 20.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

