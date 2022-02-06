World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $71.00 at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.
Shares of WWE stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
