World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $71.00 at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

