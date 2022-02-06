World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $50.84. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 3,085 shares.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.