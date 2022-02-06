Wrapped NXM Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and $3.04 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $34.91 or 0.00083851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

