Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Lifted to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

