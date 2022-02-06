XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

