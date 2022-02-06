YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15. YETI has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.