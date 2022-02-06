Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
