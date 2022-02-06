Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 1,058,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

