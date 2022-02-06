Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 282,936 shares of company stock worth $3,197,248 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

