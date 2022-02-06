Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $334.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.41 million to $342.19 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. GDS has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.