Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

