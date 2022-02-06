Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 404,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,071. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

