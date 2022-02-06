Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Hilton Grand Vacations also reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HGV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 403,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

