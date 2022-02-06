Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $394.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.06 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ICF International by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $108.23.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

