Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $238,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,658,504 shares of company stock valued at $37,669,907 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

