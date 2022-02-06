Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $161.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $193.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $840.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 430,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,643. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

