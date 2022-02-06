Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. KBR reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.23. 1,486,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

