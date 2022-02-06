Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report $56.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $226.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $227.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.02 million, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $223.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. 346,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

