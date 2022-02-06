Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

CEVA stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

