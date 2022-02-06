Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EverQuote.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of EVER opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 68,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 23,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $352,504.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,044 and have sold 20,142 shares valued at $319,851. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

