Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE MS traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

