Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.82. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

