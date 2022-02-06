Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.
Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.