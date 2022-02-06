Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 218,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

