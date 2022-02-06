Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SANM. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SANM opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.