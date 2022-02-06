Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 799.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 189,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

