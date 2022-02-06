Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

