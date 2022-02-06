Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Hold

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $13,351,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,507,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

