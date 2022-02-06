Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ZM opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.27. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $27,034,487. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

