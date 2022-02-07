-$0.29 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,083. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $685.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

