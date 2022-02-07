$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ING Groep (NYSE:ING) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ING Groep (NYSE:ING) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ING Groep’s earnings. ING Groep also posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ING Groep will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ING Groep.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.33. 2,950,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,058. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

