$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,128. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

