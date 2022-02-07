$0.52 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,921 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,594,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.