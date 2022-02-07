$0.85 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 168,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.48. 1,096,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,435,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

