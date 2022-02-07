$0.88 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.83. 6,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,196. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.43. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.